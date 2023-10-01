Greg Hardy snapped a two fight losing streak last night (Saturday, September 30th) when he defeated Gregory Corbin via corner stoppage in his third professional boxing bout.

The fight with Corbin didn’t last long: the two fought for three minutes before Corbin’s corner threw in the towel between the first and second rounds. Hardy didn’t look bad as he alternated between jabs to the head and body shots. Corbin didn’t answer with much offense at all. For the most part, he fell repeatedly into the clinch, occasionally paying the price and eating an uppercut.

A big right hand from Hardy seemed to stagger him in the dying seconds of the first round, and that was enough for his team to stop things. Corbin came into the bout with Hardy on a four fight losing streak. This defeat moved his boxing record to 15-5.

Former NFL and UFC prospect Greg Hardy has had a hot and cold career in the squared circle. After exiting the UFC on a three knockout loss slump, he won his first two professional boxing bouts. He then got KO’d in bare knuckle boxing before winning his following three exhibition boxing bouts.

The next two exhibition bouts didn’t go his way, dropping him to 5-2 in unofficial fights. Now he’s earned another pro boxing win, moving his official record to 3-0.

Even with this win, it’s unclear whether Hardy will ever end up being a force in combat sports. Promotions are certainly trying to make it happen, but he loses every time he goes up against stiff competition. This latest match doesn’t signal much other than that he’s still around, and he’s still trying to sort this fighting thing out.