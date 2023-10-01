Charles Oliveira ‘doesn’t necessarily’ think it’s fair to fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again at UFC 294

Fighting someone in their own backyard is always tough.

Charles Oliveria rematches Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight championship in 20 days at UFC 284 (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023), back where he had his 11-fight win streak snapped ... Abu Dhabi (watch highlights).

In a recent interview with journalist James Lynch, Oliveira revealed he doesn't think returning to the Middle East for his next title fight is fair.

"[I] don't necessarily think it's fair, but it's the game," Oliveira said through a translator. "You know, that's where the champion is. He calls the shots, but I'm coming back for my belt."

"Do Bronx" has not fought in his home country of Brazil since UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira in early 2020 (it was the first UFC card fought behind closed doors and the last event before the world shut down due to COVID-19). Since then, Oliveira has fought in Las Vegas, Canada, Texas, and Justin Gaethje's home state of Arizona. He would again fight in enemy territory, Abu Dhabi, five months later, where he lost his title (technically vacant, but he was champion).

While Oliveira is a major fan favorite, he will be booed at UFC 294 when he returns to Abu Dhabi and will be fighting the timezone.

"Do Bronx" is coming off a first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 288 that earned him a second crack at Makhachev later this month.