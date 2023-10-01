On Friday (Sept. 30, 2023), Zhang Weili had an incredible run-in with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, and after the wholesome encounter, Zhang can basically do anything.

Zhang shared the run-in on her Instagram, where she punched the 7’1”, 325 lb giant.

In the clip, Zhang meets the NBA legend for the first in a gym. O’Neal then asks Zhang to punch him - and she does, twice. The first punch wasn’t hard because the Chinese fighter didn’t know if O’Neal really wanted one. When O’Neal told her to punch him harder, she did, and it made the basketball star just about take a knee. Obviously, it wasn’t a full-force punch, but it was enough.

Watch the punch below.

“I met a big shark today. And I punched him @shaq,” Zhang wrote on Instagram.

The two-time Strawweight champion wasn’t done. Next, she lifted O’Neal off the ground. Yep, a 115 lb fighter lifted a 300 lb giant.

O’Neal was visibly shaken after Zhang picked him up; you can see it on his face.

Watch the clip below.

“You meet a big guy like Shaq; I still lift him up.”

“Magnum” isn’t new to lifting giant human beings. She lifted former UFC champion Francis Ngannou off his feet last year.

Zhang is coming off a five-round beatdown of Amanda Lemos at UFC 292, where she successfully defended her Strawweight championship.