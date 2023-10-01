Dana White burns Stephen Espinoza on Twitter over ONE Championship production blunder

The s—t talking saga continues.

UFC President Dana White and Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza do not like either and have been sending shots at each other since the epic Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather cross-over boxing event.

In the past week, the beef has started up again, with White celebrating the rumored demise of Showtime Boxing and then Espinoza clapping back with, “UFC has never done a gate of $20 million in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April.”

White would respond to that claim; read about that here.

Randomly, White took to his Twitter to burn Espinoza again last night (Sat., Sept 30, 2023).

During ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, which took place Friday (Sept 29, 2023), there was a production mishap that made the broadcast, and Twitter legend Caposa shared it.

White saw the embarrassing mistake and wrote, “Espinoza has taken over the Production for One FC.”

Espinoza has taken over the Production for One FC. — danawhite (@danawhite) September 30, 2023

The diss is a call back to White’s disdain for the Showtime Boxing’s production. White bashes Showtime’s “sh—ty” production whenever he can. In fact, in August of this year, after Powerslap 4, the head UFC honcho did a mega rant.

“Showtime is f—king horrible,” White said. “Those guys suck so bad; you f—king guys could show up with your f—king video cameras and do a better job than Showtime. Seriously, it’s the worst production in all of television. F—king PBS has better f—king programming than Showtime. It’s horrible. Everybody who works on that f—king show should be embarrassed.”

Espinoza will probably clap back in the coming days, or White will continue his verbal smackdown of Showtime. Whatever.