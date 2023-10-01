Terence Crawford rips ‘baby cub’ Jermell Charlo after loss to Canelo Alvarez: ‘You went out sad’

Damn, Terence.

Canelo Alvarez showed levels last night (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) as he defended his super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo over 12 rounds, winning a unanimous decision from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (watch highlights).

Immediately after the fight, undisputed Welterweight champion Terence Crawford took to his Twitter to completely blast Charlo on his performance.

[Charlo] you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Crawford wrote.

There was a possibility of getting a Crawford vs. Charlo showdown, but “Bud” isn't interested after the loss to Alvarez.

“Ok y’all I’m over [Charlo]. He’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.”

Crawford did congratulate Alvarez after bashing Charlo.

“Congratulations [Canelo] you made the so-called lion look like a baby cub,” Crawford wrote.

Crawford (40-0) is coming down a one-side beatdown of former WBA, IBF, and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. early this year (July 29, 2023), where he stopped him in the ninth round via TKO (watch highlights).

For whatever reason, Crawford and Spence Jr. are going to rematch, but the date and weight class are currently being discussed.

