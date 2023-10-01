Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KO) looked as sharp as ever last night (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, defending his super middleweight titles in a historic meeting with fellow undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO).

Canelo looked sharp from the opening bell. He worked quick to cut off the distance and take away Charlo’s reach advantage. Once inside, Canelo unloaded power rights and ripping body shots. Charlo tried to find his jab to even the score, but he wasn’t having much success. Canelo was having his way and completely controlling the pace.

Charlo started to wake up in the fifth round with some heavy shots that caught Canelo’s attention. But it was Alvarez who returned the favor in the sixth with more pressure and power punches. Canelo followed his efforts up in the seventh with a brutal right hand that dropped Charlo to a knee. Charlo returned to his feet only to have Alvarez stalk him down again for more offense.

Canelo was on cruise control for the next few rounds before hurting Charlo in the 10th round. Carlo tried to keep Canelo at bay with jabs and constant movement, but Canelo’s angling and ability to land power shots on multiple levels was too much to handle. He was beginning to fold.

Charlo did last all 12 rounds, but he was outclassed for most of the fight. He just couldn’t stop Canelo from bullying his way inside and scoring almost at will. In the end, Alvarez walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Check out some of the video highlights below:

A ringside view of @Canelo's chopping right that forced Charlo to take a knee. #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/QF2WNZoRZ8 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 1, 2023

The protects his kingdom @Canelo showcases his dominance from start to finish in a UD win over Charlo. #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/aBpnjUXBnw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 1, 2023

"Nobody can beat this Canelo."@Canelo is back and better than ever #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/313JIedmfK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 1, 2023

