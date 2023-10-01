Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo went toe-toe-toe last night (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a super-rare meeting between two of boxing undisputed champions. Alvarez put his super middleweight titles up for grabs looking to defend them for a third-straight time. Charlo was moving up from light middleweight.

Once the PPV action concludes fight fans can check out the official Canelo vs. Charlo post-fight press conference. The coverage is expected to begin around 12:15 a.m. ET (Sunday) and can be seen in the above video player. That could change depending what time the main event clash between Alvarez and Charlo ends.

The post-fight presser is also expected to showcase some of the other winners of the night. This includes undefeated 20-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia and former WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios, who defeated veteran Yordenis Ugss to claim the interim WBC welterweight title.

