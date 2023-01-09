Sean Strickland steps in for injured Kelvin Gastelum, faces Nassourdine Imavov in new UFC Vegas 67 main event

2023 has gotten off to a chaotic start in mixed martial arts (MMA).

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 9, 2023) that the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of the year has suffered a main event change right at the start of fight week. Kelvin Gastelum (17-8) has been injured out of his headlining clash against Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) and will be replaced by Sean Strickland (25-5). The bout’s weight class has been elevated from Middleweight to Light Heavyweight.

“Kelvin Gastelum had to withdraw from his fight vs Nassourdine Imavov after taking an incidental knee in practice this afternoon,” Reported Michael Wonsover on Twitter. “@KelvinGastelum did everything in his power to make the fight, but ultimately had to drop out. He’s in good spirits and recovering.”

Strickland closed out 2022 as one-half of the main event for the last UFC event of the year on Dec. 17, 2022. “Tarzan” came up short via a closely fought split decision with Jared Cannonier that he feels he should have gotten the nod in.

UFC Vegas 67 marks the rising Imavov’s first time in a UFC main event as he looks to extend his impressive winning streak to four straight.

The full UFC Vegas 67 lineup can be seen here.

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

185 lbs.: Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

UFC Vegas 67 Prelims Card On ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

125 lbs.: Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento

145 lbs.: Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick

135 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. David Onama

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

