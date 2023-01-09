KSI ‘done’ with Dillon Danis, bans him from Misfits Boxing — ‘I hope everyone forgets about him’

How far do you have to fall to become less relevant than a YouTube boxer?

Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis may have the answer. The former jiu-jitsu coach of ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor recently bailed on his KSI boxing match in London, forcing the social media star to unceremoniously sever their business relationship.

“No, it’s done,” KSI recently told Ariel Helwani. “F*ck him. F*ck Dillon. I hope everyone forgets about him and he disappears into irrelevancy. I literally told Mams (Taylor), I don’t want him anywhere near [Misfits Boxing].”

“I don’t care about money,” KSI continued. “I got money. I don’t do this for money. If you disrespect me like that and you piss me off, I just cut you out, I don’t care.”

Danis has been a pancake-sized fever blister on the lips of combat sports for the better part of five years, somehow staying relevant by being spectacularly mediocre. Whether or not his removal from the KSI boxing event leads to a Bellator MMA return remains to be seen.

If not, I hear this job offer still stands.