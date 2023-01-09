Former UFC fighter arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend into unconsciousness

Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa, who also competed for Bellator MMA and Tachi Palace Fights, among other promotions, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

The 36 year-old Carrizosa, nicknamed “Insane,” allegedly struck and injured his girlfriend, leaving her “convulsing and unresponsive,” according to Gephardt Daily. The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where she “continued to seize off and on.”

Carrizosa is being held without bail at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County after being linked to a previous incident of alleged assault back in March 2022 involving the same victim. Carrizosa is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Carrizosa (11-5) had two attempts at UFC stardom but faltered in both contests. After falling to Chris Wade by way of guillotine choke at UFC 177, “The Insane” dropped a unanimous decision to Leonardo Mafra Texeira at UFC Fight Night 62.

As of this writing, Carrizosa — real name Cain Castillo — is still listed on the UFC website.