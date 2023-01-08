UFC president Dana White seems to be walking away from a potentially career-ending domestic abuse scandal largely unscathed, and some sports and Hollywood celebrities believe they know exactly why.

White and his wife Anne were caught on camera in a Cabo nightclub on New Years Eve exchanging slaps to the face, with the video coming out on TMZ last Monday, January 2nd. Included with the initial release was an apology from Dana where he apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for what happened.

His wife also submitted a statement to TMZ, writing “Nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.”

Since then there hasn’t been much mainstream coverage of the incident, especially from the UFC’s broadcast partner ESPN. Perhaps it was the complete and unreserved mea culpas from Dana and Anne that have people giving them a pass. But comedian and actor D.L. Hughley believes White still would have been crucified by the press had his skin been a different color.

“If Chris Brown, Bobby Brown or Antoinio Brown did what DanaWhite did, the media wouldn’t stop talking about it!!” Hughley wrote on social media. “What can Brown do for you? Be White!!”

“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage, dredging up a playground fight from the 3rd grade, scouring old tweets, you name it,” Hughley continued in an Instagram post. “Dana White’s ENTIRE LIFE is immersed in brutal physical violence, he’s amassed a fortune from it. Where are the salacious headlines?? Where’s the pressure?? Ohhhhh, he apologized! #WhitePrivilege (PUN INTENDED) scores a 1st round knockout yet again.”

Academy award winner Jamie Foxx showed up in the comments of Hughley’s posts, writing “F—ing preach!!!!”

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma also shared his disappointment in how the media seems to pick and choose who gets destroyed in scandals like this and who doesn’t.

“Question to sports media why do you guys pick and choose when you blast ppl,” Kuzma wrote. “Dana white???? Hmmm.”

Another tweet read “ESPN’s coverage on this Dana White situation is flat out embarrassing!!!!”

Question to sports media why do you guys pick and choose when you blast ppl.. Dana white???? Hmmm — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 7, 2023

.@ESPN’s coverage on this Dana White situation is flat out embarrassing!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 7, 2023

When approached about the situation, ESPN referred reporters to the UFC. The UFC has been referring press back to White’s TMZ interview. And now everyone is just waiting to see if the whole thing blows over and goes away. Even Dana White’s Power Slap League will apparently still air as planned later this month on TBS, just a week later than originally planned despite the obvious SEO problems. TBS has not responded to requests for comment.