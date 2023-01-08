Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia is ‘definitely next’ as April 15th showdown looms

With his ninth-round TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Gervonta Davis has done his part to clear the way for a highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia.

Davis and Garcia have been going back and forth for a while now, and many worried that a November agreement to fight in 2023 might fall apart when both men booked bouts before then. But with Garcia’s January 28th bout against Mercito Gesta getting nixed and Gervonta retiring Hector Luis Garcia on the stool last night, almost everything has fallen into place.

According to “Tank,” Ryan Garcia just needs to stop talking and sign the contract.

“I’m feeling good,” Davis said at the post-fight press conference (care of FightHubTV). “On to the next, man. Ready for Ryan [Garcia].”

Gervonta Davis started his fight against Hector Luis Garcia slow, but shifted up a gear in the fourth round. The two went to war until “Tank” caught Garcia with a big left hand that buckled the Dominican Olympian at the end of the eighth round. After Garcia told his corner he couldn’t see, the fight was waved off (watch the highlights here).

“I knew I caught [Garcia] good but I didn’t know I caught him like that, where he wasn’t gonna come out,” Davis said regarding the end of the fight. “But I knew I caught him good. My coach, I came back to the corner, I knew I was about to knock him out because I was touching him, I start touching them all.”

Davis confirmed multiple times that his desire was to go ahead with the Ryan Garcia fight next.

“If it’s up to me, Ryan’s definitely next,” he said. “We somewhat got everything going in the right direction, so we’re just waiting for Ryan to accept on his side and let’s get it done.”

For his part, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to call Davis out, writing “Goodbye Tank is over for you,” and “No more talking let’s get it on APRIL 15th.”

Goodbye Tank is over for you. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 8, 2023

No more talking let’s get it on



APRIL 15th — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 8, 2023

Ryan Garcia will knock Gervonta Davis out. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 8, 2023

Everyone’s favorite YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul also chimed in, declaring “Ryan Garcia will knock Gervonta Davis out.”

“Jake Paul is a clown and Ryan is a baby clown,” Davis said when asked about their tweets. “Tell ‘em to get ready. That’s what they do, they try to talk and try to get fame off other people’s victories and things like that, so. It should be no more talking, it should be just working.”

When asked if April 15th was the date, Gervonta Davis nodded.

“He already said it. He already said it, so ... I’ll be getting ready,” he said. “I ain’t doing no more talking. He just gotta sign on the dotted line.”

Gervonta Davis is 28-0 with 26 KOs while Ryan Garcia is 23-0 with 19 KOs.