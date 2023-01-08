Stephen Thompson wrecks bodybuilder with leg kicks

Whatever you do, don't get kicked by 'Wonderboy.'

While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators and even reporters would go to MMA fighter's gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.

Well, that's precisely what Youtuber and bodybuilder Houston Jones did.

Jones wanted to find out what a hard leg kick felt like and challenged former two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen' Wonderboy' Thompson to do it.

'Wonderboy' agreed and had a lot of fun doing it. He started at 15% power, moved to 30%, and ended with 45%, which destroyed Jones' leg.

Crazily enough, the two-time title challenger hurt his foot by kicking the hell out of the Youtuber's leg.

"No, I can't do anymore, I know you want to keep going, I know that didn't hurt at all, but my foot is killing me," Thompson said.

Check out the video:

Thompson is coming off a Fight of the Year candidate with Kevin Holland, in which he won via TKO due to a corner stoppage. (Watch highlights!) The win snapped a two-fight losing streak.