Cage Titans 57 last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) was full of finishes.

The regional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s first event of the year went down in Plymouth, Mass., featuring former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) finalist, Joe Giannetti, defending his Cage Titans Lightweight title via unanimous decision over Saul Almeida in the evening’s main event.

Is it time for Giannetti to return to UFC? Time will tell.

The 27-year-old is now riding a five-fight win streak and is currently a two-division champion, holding the Lightweight and Welterweight belts.

In the co-main event, former UFC fighter, Peter Barrett, picked up another first round knockout, scoring a liver kick finish against Kris Berberich.

Kicking off Cage Titans 57’s main card was a twister win — one of the most rare submissions in MMA.Gerald Meuse hit the twister on Joshua Beauparlant in the first round.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the undercard, amateur fighter Amanda Ferriera hit a spinning back fist finish on Lindsey Kelley to pick up the first win of her career.