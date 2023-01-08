Marcus McGhee, a teammate and one of Sean O’Malley’s sparring partners, scored an impressive TKO win last night (Jan. 6, 2023) at LFA 149 in Chandler, AZ.

McGhee was one of O’Malley’s main training partners for his fight against Petr Yan and has become close with the UFC superstar over the years.

The fight itself wasn’t competitive, and for the most part, McGhee used his opponent Luciano Ramos as his punching bag while working on his takedown defense.

‘Maniac’ McGhee is the latest bantamweight stand-out from the MMA Lab located in Glendale, AZ. The MMA Lab has been for producing high-quality bantamweights for years and currently has Mario Bautista, Kyler Phillips, Casey Kenney, and O’Malley all in the UFC and making waves.

McGhee is 6-1 in his MMA career and holds a 100% rate with six knockouts. He is currently riding a two-fight win streak. The 32-year-old hopes to be the latest addition from the MMA Lab to make it to the UFC in 2023.