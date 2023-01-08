‘The Leech’ wants a fight.

It has been four months since Li Jingliang lost a controversial split decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Since his loss to Rodriguez, the Chinese fighter has become a fan favorite due to all the bad luck that happened to him during the crazy UFC 279 fight week. However, Jingliang wants to get back to action. And he has a list of names.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Jingliang posted on his Twitter that he was bored and wanted to be rebooked with Tony Ferguson, his original UFC 279 opponent.

“Hey Tony I’m bored now it’s too hot in Florida, let’s party. Me and you have unfinished business let’s dance in March, are you ready? Let’s go Champ,” Jingliang wrote.

Hey Tony @TonyFergusonXT I’m bored now it’s too hot in Florida, let’s party. Me and you have unfinished business let’s dance in March, are you ready? Let’s go Champ @DanaWhite @UFC — The Leech (@LiJingliangufc) January 7, 2023

A couple of hours later, he added several more names he’d fight. Oh, and also cook for.

Jingliang tagged Tim Means, Niko Price, Bryan Barberena, Alex Morono, and Rafael Dos Anjos for a potential fight.

The No. 15 ranked welterweight has alternated wins and losses in his last six UFC fights but has two knockout wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov in those six. (Watch)