Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) retained his WBA lightweight title last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., with an impressive ninth-round TKO (retirement) over game opponent Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).

Both fighters came out slow over the course of the first two rounds before Garcia landed some solid shots in the third. Davis returned the favor in the fourth and had Garcia backing up. His left hook was landing at will, but Garcia hung in the pocket and scored some notable counter shots.

Garcia started to go to the body to try to slow Davis down, but “Tank” kept busy with power punches and big momentum swings. The champion eventually landed a huge straight left in the eighth round that staggered Garcia and nearly put a close to the show. Garcia survived the bell, but he told his corner he couldn’t see. The fight was then waved off and Davis was awarded with the TKO victory.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

IT'S OVER @Gervontaa scores the TKO win over Garcia to remain unbeaten.#DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/n9b4Cbr9Le — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 8, 2023

