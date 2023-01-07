ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dead at age 18

Rising MMA prospect Victoria Lee has died.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Angela Lee took to her Instagram to announce that her little sister Victoria passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been released just yet, and ONE Championship is expected to put out an official announcement in the coming days, according to their PR.

“Our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away,” Angela wrote. “She has gone too soon, and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

At just 16 years old, Victoria was signed to ONE Championship, following her older siblings, Christian and Angela. She made her promotion debut in 2021, going 3-0 with three finishes.

“Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter, and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia,” Angela continued.

“We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

“We will never be the same.

“Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out. We love you, Victoria. I love you, Sprout. Until the end of time.”

Lee was set to return to action against Zeba Bano at the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 6 show scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both Christian and Anglea Lee fought for championships in the last half of 2022, with Christian capturing the welterweight title and Angela losing to Xiong Jing Nan.

Everyone at MMAmania.com sends our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.