Joe Rogan believes Tommy Fury is a legitimate boxer and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator is willing to go to bat for the English fighter.

Fury, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is better known for his realty TV appearances more than his boxing chops. However, that doesn’t mean Fury shouldn’t be considered a legitimate threat inside of the boxing ring.

While Fury has compiled just eight total wins since his professional debut in 2018 he has produced perfect results along the way. This includes recent victories over the likes of Anthony Taylor and Daniel Bocianski. The level of competition hasn’t been off the charts, but Fury has defeated every fighter thrown his way.

Fury has been scheduled a few times to fight social media sensation Jake Paul, but for one reason or another that fight has yet to happen. There is a chance that the two fighters lock horns in early 2023 which has once again put Fury’s boxing skills under the microscope. After all, many people are hoping the half-brother of Tyson Fury can defeat Paul and put a stop to his rise to stardom.

Earlier this week, Rogan was discussing Fury’s boxing skills with Barstool Sports president, Dave Portnoy, during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Portnoy doesn’t know a whole lot about combat sports and what a great boxer would look like, but he remained adamant that Fury lacked legit skills. That’s when Rogan chimed in.

“Tommy Fury is not a real boxer,” said Portnoy. “We would not know who Tommy Fury if his last name wasn’t Fury,” he later added.

“You’re telling me this guy doesn’t look like a boxer, you are out of your f—king mind,” responded Rogan while showing a clip of Fury’s recent fight. “ Look at this, the guy is fighting a professional boxer, the guy he is fighting looks good. You’re crazy if you don’t think Tommy Fury is a boxer.”

“Shut the f—k up dude, shut the f—k up [and] watch this,” continued Rogan.

While Fury isn’t a world beater by any stretch of the imagination and is unlikely to win any major boxing titles throughout his career he is a reputable fighter inside of the ring. One that could very well match up against Paul in 2023 and give combat fans the victory over “Problem Child” that they’ve been waiting to see.

What say you, Maniacs? Is Tommy Fury a legit boxer or has Rogan gone a little crazy?

