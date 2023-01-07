One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).

Davis has become one of the most feared punchers in all of boxing with 25 knockouts in 27 professional wins. He has knocked off some of the most notable contenders in the lightweight division and is hoping 2023 provides even a better opportunity to climb boxing’s pound-for-pound ranks. It all starts tonight against Garcia.

Before Davis defends his lightweight strap in front of his home crowd a collection of “Prelims” undercard bouts will get underway for free live on Showtime’s YouTube channel. The action is expected to start at 6:45 p.m. ET and can be seen in the above video player.

The official ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ undercard lineup is as follows:

Junior Middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr (13-1, 8 KO) vs Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KO) Junior Welterweight: Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KO) vs Diego Luque (21-10-2, 10 KO) Junior Middleweight: Travon Marshall (6-0, 5 KO) vs Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KO)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today’s main event right HERE. The Showtime-streaming broadcast kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Davis and Garcia likely making the walk closer to 12 a.m ET.