Undefeated knockout sensation Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be on full display later this evening (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as “Tank” puts his WBA lightweight title on the line in a main event matchup with Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).

Davis, who is one the best boxers in the sport today, is slowly climbing his way up the pound-for-pound ranks. Over the past two years, “Tank” has earned memorable stoppages over notable fighters like Leo Santa Cruz, Rolando Romero, and Mario Berrios. Davis is hoping to add Garcia to that list later this evening when the lightweight champion makes his first hometown appearance since 2019.

With no major mixed martial arts (MMA) events on display this weekend ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ will take centerstage. We’ve compiled all of the fight viewing details below so you don’t miss a second of the action:

Start Time

Sat., January 7, 2023, from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

‘Davis vs. Garcia’ main event will begin around midnight ET

Online Viewing

‘Davis vs. Garcia’ PPV main card can be purchased through the Showtime Sports network for $74.99.

Television Viewing

‘Davis vs. Garcia’ PPV main card can be purchased through Showtime via Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, and Android TV.

You can also check with your local cable/satellite provider to order the ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ PPV card.

Mobile Viewing

‘Davis vs. Garcia’ PPV main card will be available for purchase through the Showtime Anytime app. Click HERE for details.

Main card

Lightweight: Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Welterweight: Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Welterweight: Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Super Middleweight: Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today’s main event right HERE. The Showtime-streaming broadcast kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Davis and Garcia likely making the walk closer to 12 a.m ET.