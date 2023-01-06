After nearly four years or 1358 days since her last fight, Tatiana Suarez is back. She finally makes her return to action after numerous setbacks and injuries.

Montana De La Rosa announced the matchup on her Onlyfans.

Suarez and De La Rosa will fight on Feb. 25 at UFC Vegas 70 inside of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Suarez will be making her flyweight debut after five fights at strawweight.

Suarez has been out of action since she defeated Nina Nunes (formerly Ansaroff) at UFC 238 in Chicago. Before that, she absolutely demolished former strawweight champion Carla Esparza via TKO at UFC 228 in Texas.

The former Olympic hopeful has long been a potential future title challenger; however, years of high-level wrestling took a toll on her body. The 32-year-old suffered a neck injury after her win over Nunes that set her back two years. She was scheduled to return at UFC 266 against Roxanne Modafferi; however, a knee injury forced her to take another year off.

De La Rosa is coming off a loss against Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 52. The 27-year-old has alternated wins and losses in her last seven fights with a draw thrown in.

UFC Vegas 70 will be headlined by top 15 light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov. (Read more about the Feb. fight card)