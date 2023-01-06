Live: Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia weigh ins video results

Undefeated boxing phenom and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) collides with fellow unblemished pugilist Hector Luis “El Androide” García (16-0, 10 KOs) with the WBA lightweight title on the line in the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) main event set for this Sat. night (Jan. 7, 2023) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., featuring a PPV price point of $79.99.

Both fighters will hit the scale on Fri. afternoon (Jan. 6) to weigh in and make their lightweight championship showdown official. The LIVE weigh ins stream kicks off promptly at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above beginning with the undercard combatants. Expect fighter staredowns to be streamed shortly thereafter and as always, we’ll have the highlights right here on MMAmania.com.

A victory for Davis is expected to set up a future showdown agains Ryan Garcia.

“The real Garcia is right here,” Garcia said at the final press conference. “I’m the real Garcia. I don’t care who he’s focused on because I know I’m the true challenge.”

“I can’t get to Ryan until I get past Hector, and I want to show that I’m one of the elite guys by the performance I put on Hector,” Davis added. “We definitely aren’t looking past this guy.”

For more boxing news and notes click here.