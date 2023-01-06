Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the latest batch of mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants for the return of its upcoming “Challenger Series” which gets underway on Jan. 27 and streams every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.

“As the PFL enters 2023, we are excited to announce our Lightweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series being held live from Universal Studios Florida,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

PFL “Challenger Series” lightweight matchups below:

Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic

Mandel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique

Antonio Caruso vs. Anthony Romero

Charlie Decca vs. Jose Aguayo

A PFL contract could result in a potential spot in the 2023 lightweight tournament with a grand prize of $1 million to complement a championship title. PFL contract winners will be determined by a judging panel, comprised of combat sports champions and celebrity guests.

