Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.

On Friday, the two fighters came together for official weigh ins for their lightweight title fight. Both fighters came in on target to make things official heading into Saturday night. The complete results from Friday’s weigh ins can be seen HERE.

Following the weigh ins, Davis and Garcia squared off for one final time to put the finishing touches on fight week. Things got a little chippy during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference so fight fans weren’t sure what to expect. The two fighters were cordial for the most part.

Check out the final faceoff below:

Dancing in The District #DavisGarcia is TOMORROW at 9pm ET/6pm PT on @Showtime PPV.



Order it now: https://t.co/d96HK2LrHD pic.twitter.com/NLMZFxzKiD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 6, 2023

Davis, who just turned 28 this past November, is one of the very best boxers in the sport today. He’s more of a power puncher than an offensive tactician, but “Tank” continues to spark the competition each and every time we see him. If he’s able to defend his WBA lightweight title against Garcia this weekend it will line him up for a long-awaited meeting with rising youngster Ryan Garcia later this year.