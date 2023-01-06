Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.

While some fighters have voiced their opinions in trashing Paul for thinking he can compete in professional MMA others have shown support for “Problem Child.” This includes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran and former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, who has offered up his services to the YouTube sensation.

On Thursday, “El Cucuy” took to Twitter to extend an invitation to Paul to come and train with him. Ferguson told Paul that he “can be one of my students.” Check it out below:

Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul You can be one of my students- Champ -CSO- # KeepGrindin’Kid pic.twitter.com/11JQM4NS4T — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 5, 2023

Paul teased a move to MMA in late 2021 and revealed that he planned on training at American Kickboxing Academy in California. However, we’re not sure if that’s still happening or who Paul will actually train with for his MMA debut. It may be wise to take Ferguson up on his offer and soak up some knowledge from one of the most experienced and skilled MMA fighters in the world.

Paul, who does have a background in wrestling, will still be making his next boxing appearance this year before stepping inside of the cage. It’s unknown at this time who Paul will fight, but his list of potential opponents include Nate Diaz, Tommy Fury, KSI, and a few more.