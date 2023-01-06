 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panic in Stockton! Jake Paul THUNDEROUS leg kick video has Nate Diaz fans running scared

Insecure MMA fans continue to be threatened by the arrival of Jake Paul and once again trashed “The Problem Child” for his ongoing efforts.

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz is teasing a trip to Japan to restart his combat sports career in “The Land of the Rising Sun” and after watching newly-signed PFL Super Fight striker Jake Paul MURDER the heavy bag with his THUNDEROUS leg kicks, I don’t blame him.

The ESPN MMA and SportsCenter Instagram accounts shared video of Paul working on his kickboxing game and Diaz fans were practically tripping over themselves to blow up the comments section, talking smack about Paul’s technique and predicting his quick demise.

That video is almost a year old and Paul has been training hard since the footage first dropped, so there’s no question “The Problem Child” has only gotten better over the last 12 months. Hopefully the YouTube star has also been working diligently on his jiu-jitsu game.

Paul recently offered Diaz a lucrative two-fight contract under the PFL banner with their first bout taking place inside the boxing ring and their second match going down inside the PFL SmartCage. As of this writing, Diaz has yet to respond to either of the PPV challenges.

