Midnight Mania! Kamaru Usman’s manager denies injury rumors, claims Leon Edwards trilogy is on

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 278: Usman v Edwards 2 Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Leon Edward’s first title defense remains unbooked.

When Edwards’ shin crashed into Kamaru Usman’s dome in the fifth round of their championship rematch, there was an obvious next step. Clearly, a rematch was justified, as Usman was a longtime champion, Edwards’ knockout was a stunning come-from-behind shot, and the rivalry remains tied at one victory a piece. When Usman agreed to a London showdown, the stage seemed to be set from a scrap at UFC 286 in March.

Still, no contract has been signed and no fight has been announced. Instead, rumors swirl. Stephen Thompson claimed that Kamaru Usman’s hand was injured, prompting UFC to look for another option like Jorge Masvidal. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad says he has a signed contract to fight Leon Edwards, and Usman is walking around with some sort of cast on.

Just what the hell is going on?

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to Twitter to clear the air. “Please enough with the rumors,” he tweeted. “Kamaru is fighting León next, he is good to go. We bringing this belt back to where it belongs.”

Generally, I would advise a grain of salt or two when processing Abdelaziz tweets. However, he did recently call the Aljmain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo match up, and despite the lack of an official announcement, it really appears UFC is moving that direction (regardless of Sterling’s desires). Perhaps he knows something here as well — it certainly wouldn’t benefit him to lie if Usman’s hand is indeed broken.

UFC 286 is 10 weeks away.

I am very obviously in favor of improving fighter pay, but I also have to wonder how Bryce Mitchell is so broke living on his farm in Arkansas. Squirrel soup isn’t that pricy!

Anthony Pettis is plenty willing to fill in against Jake Paul if Nate Diaz doesn’t accept his offer.

Canada on Canada violence! “Proper” Mike Malott is one of my favorite people, so I humbly request my readers cheer for him as well.

Anthony Rocco Martin teases some juicy drama ...

Francis Ngannou is back ripping kicks! I really hope we see “The Predator” back in the Octagon.

Sean Strickland and Dominick Reyes getting after it!

I cannot even imagine how upsetting it would be to lose a professional MMA fight via meme choke. Devastating.

Chopped down!

A whole lot of spit went flying off this right hand.

A positive update to the Damar Hamlin situation.

