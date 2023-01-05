Jake Paul odds: ‘Problem Child’ surprise betting favorite to whoop Nate Diaz

Jake Paul opened as the -300 (1/3) betting favorite over Nate Diaz, who clocked in as the +240 (12/5) underdog for a potential boxing bout later this year. “The Problem Child” is hoping to lure the uncrowned prince of Stockton to PFL MMA for a special two-fight contract that starts in the “sweet science” and ends in the PFL SmartCage.

Diaz was recently seen training with boxing gloves.

No doubt Diaz fans will be irked by the current betting line but the former UFC welterweight flips to a monster favorite for the second half of their dance. Likely because Diaz is an elite grappler with top shelf submissions and Paul has never competed in either MMA or jiu jitsu and would be fighting with a marked disadvantage inside the cage.

Diaz opened -1000 (1/10) against +550 (11/20) for Paul, according to BetOnline.ag.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b*tch,” Paul said after beating Anderson Silva last fall. “He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some shit, and then he always leaves the (expletive) arena. So, Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me. He tried to fight people in the hallway. Nate, stop fighting people for free. Let’s do it in the ring, okay? I know you’re a little slow, buddy. We can make that fight happen.”

Diaz has yet to respond.