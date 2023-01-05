Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz lucrative two-fight deal: Boxing showdown followed by PFL MMA rematch

YouTube sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul recently signed a multi-year contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL) and in addition to his work inside the SmartCage, “The Problem Child” will serve as co-founder of the promotion’s “Super Fight” division as well as the head of Fighter Advocacy.

First order of business? Sign former UFC star Nate Diaz to a two-fight deal.

“I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal,” Paul said. “First we box. Then six months later we fight MMA in the PFL SmartCage and lay it all on the line. If that’s not balls, then I don’t know what is. Nate Diaz, I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport. It’s a two-fight deal. Let’s make it happen.”

Paul may find some competition from WWE.

Diaz parted ways with UFC late last year and set his sights on his own fight promotion. Paul has been trying to finagle a fight with the Stockton slapper over the last few months and now that Diaz is no longer contractually bound to UFC, the only thing standing between him and a “Problem Child” payday is his willingness to commit to PFL.

Diaz hates goofy sh*t — but hates dirty conman contracts even worse.

“As you guys know, I’ve been trying to increase fighter pay for all fighters worldwide. With the launch of this new PFL Super Fight division, our fighters will be receiving 50 percent of the revenue,” Paul continued. “A true 50-50 partnership with fighters that still allows them to be individual and even monetize their own sponsorship deals, which, as we know, isn’t allowed in the UFC.”

Diaz has yet to respond.