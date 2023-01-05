Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The situation doesn’t look great for UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni.

While many details remain unclear, a report yesterday claims that Baroni stands charged with murder in San Pancho, Mexico after a dispute with his girlfriend. Per the first report, Baroni bloodied up his girlfriend then called the police, who found her unresponsive and battered.

Former UFC champion and general MMA legend Josh Barnett has a lot of experience working with “The New York Badass” over the years. In his opinion, Baroni’s current situation is the result of a long decline likely due to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“The news about Phil Baroni is terrible and incredibly tragic as well,” Barnett tweeted. “I’ve known Phil for two decades plus, and at the first JB Bloodsport show could see that his personality and behavior was erratic, displaced, and emotionally he was all over the place, and it was obvious why: CTE.

“It was so tough dealing with him at the show that I couldn’t keep booking him even though I wanted to. He was too much to handle and so scattered. He blew up at me because I hadn’t used him again and I blocked him on social media but there wasn’t much I could do. Fighters, need to take [care] of themselves, and those around them need to be vigilant and watchful as well. I’ve seen the decline from the man I have been friends with for so long to where he was last I saw him, and it’s heartbreaking. Now with what has happened in Mexico it’s just so awful.”

CTE is a hot button topic in all of contact sports right now, a difficult-to-detect brain condition cause by repeated trauma that can cause rapid deterioration. It’s been widely claimed that MMA is healthier for the brain than sports like boxing or American football, but the sport is so relatively new that some are questioning that idea.

As the first and second generation of MMA fighters continue to age, we may learn some unpleasant truths about the true trauma of cage fighting.

Many, many fans and fighters alike are making fun of Dillon Danis for pulling out of his KSI fight on Twitter. What a dweeb!

Dillon Danis parents are gonna be so mad he can’t pay his half of the rent this month — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 4, 2023

“BREAKING NEWS: Dillon Danis has pulled out of his fight with KSI”



MMA Fans: pic.twitter.com/K6p0zN0Si4 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) January 4, 2023

Dillon Danis: *pulls out of fight vs KSI*



Literally everyone’s reaction to that shocking news: pic.twitter.com/3mv5FaBF1t — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) January 4, 2023

In these difficult and uncertain times, at least BJ Penn has remained consistent in dropping conspiracy theories that don’t make any sense.

BJ Penn says that he plans to run for mayor of Hawaii County in 2024. One of the key issues is the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea. BJ is against TMT because he believes that the telescope is actually a China-owned weapon. pic.twitter.com/7SQNZOCfsy — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 4, 2023

Fight fans have picked up on a trend regarding Jon Jones.

ARIEL HELWANI CLAPS BACK, SIX YEARS IN THE MAKING!

"What Are Your Kids Gonna Say About You?!?!"

Ariel Helwani Asks Dana White Back@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/0bEDutJ0Sy — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) January 4, 2023

IF this is true — and that’s a big IF, as this could be a USADA or contract negotiations situation — UFC is wildly lame for this one. Francisco Trinaldo is the man!

❌ Fighter removed: Francisco Trinaldo — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 4, 2023

A trio of trivia questions courtesy of TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter:

Who is the only UFC fighter in history with at least 10 UFC wins that has a 100% finishing rate (in exclusively their UFC wins)? #NationalTriviaDay — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 4, 2023

This former champion had back-to-back UFC fights that ended in the 4th round #NationalTriviaDay — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 4, 2023

Name that fighter: This former UFC fighter played one season for the New York Giants #NationalTriviaDay — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 4, 2023

Mike Perry dares anyone to step into the ring with him.

I fought a 27-3 pro boxer, I am currently 3-0 in the last two years as a boxer. I am a boxer and Can beat any boxer/fighter at 175-185. Give me a real boxing match and I prove it. Cuz we know they not stepping in @bareknucklefc with me. ASAP too ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2023

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Matthews sounds like a fun scrap.

Yo @JakeMatthewsUFC you trying to scrap in Perth? — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) January 4, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Southpaw head movement on display:

This upcoming Friday, the potential future of 105lb, 23 year old, Ginjiro Shigeoka 重岡銀次朗, will be looking to dethrone IBF minimumweight champion, Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares. #boxing pic.twitter.com/plZ3vni2pO — Diarios-Journals (@DiariosJournals) January 3, 2023

When reaching down for the kick goes wrong ...

They may not have made the Top 10 lists, but consider these the honor mention finishes of 2022.

