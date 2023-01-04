Oscar De La Hoya gives ‘good friend’ Dana White ‘fight of the night’ honors after wife altercation

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya will never see eye to eye.

Somewhere along the way of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) rise, the promotion’s president and the boxing legend turned promoter started up a war of words that rages on into the fresh first few days of 2023.

White has never been shy to take shots at De La Hoya for any possible reason provided to him, highlighting on numerous occasions alleged cocaine problems. “The Golden Boy” was provided some ammo of his own this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023), however, when video surfaced of the UFC boss slapping his wife, Anne White, while in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub during their New Year’s vacation.

“My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE,” De La Hoya tweeted. “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys.”

Along with the problematic video’s release was an interview with White, who admitted to his actions and apologized. No ramifications have followed for the top mixed martial arts (MMA) organization or its president, but Endeavor stocks took a sizable dip after the news.

As for De La Hoya, he’s been enjoying the start of his New Year on the beach and looking in great shape for 49 years old. De La Hoya is looking so good physically that commenters on his recent Instagram posts are speculating whether or not he’s gotten ab implants.

Golden Boy Promotions currently has no boxing events on deck for 2023. Surely, some news and announcements can be anticipated as January progresses.