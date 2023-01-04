UFC fighter at center of betting controversy shoots down conspiracy theories — ‘I think it makes sense’

Here is @jimmyflick 's reaction to the big line movement with his fight https://t.co/yCbHWIG8cb pic.twitter.com/PdGjy33l9y

UFC flyweight Charles Johnson opened as the -134 betting favorite against returning 125-pound submission specialist Jimmy Flick, but then ballooned to a whopping -549 in a short period of time, sending Twitter into a tizzy about the possibility of another James Krause scenario at UFC Vegas 67.

Krause and a handful of his fighters were suspended for alleged betting shenanigans.

“Apparently, the line has changed,” Flick told Alex Behunin (transcribed by John Tan). “I’m a plus-500 underdog, which is great, I love that. I don’t know what people’s conspiracies are or what’s going on, and why we had this jump. But me and the guy I’m fighting are not involved with James Krause, so everybody, we’re good there.”

Flick (16-5), who turned 32 back in September, won his Octagon debut with a flying triangle choke at UFC Vegas 14 but then hastily retired from combat sports before having a change of mind late last year. “The Brick” believes his layoff, and perhaps their contrasting styles, accounts for the dramatic line shift.

“I think it makes sense; I mean, I haven’t fought in two years,” Flick added. “I’m a submission guy. Charles is 1-1 in the UFC, very active in the last couple years, and he’s never been finished. So, I think it makes sense, doesn’t bother me none. I think they’ll slim out a little bit as we get close to fight night.”

UFC Vegas 67 on ESPN+ takes place Jan. 14 at APEX in Las Vegas (more on that here).