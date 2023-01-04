KSI vs FaZe Temperrr booked for Jan. 14 with Dillon Danis out — and Joe Fournier is PISSED

Normally I would whine about covering this nonsense, which just barely falls under the umbrella of combat sports, but I would much rather write about YouTube boxers than have to whip up another article about aggravated assault, domestic violence, or murder.

We’re only four days into 2023 and I’m already looking forward to 2024.

KSI was expected to box Dillon Danis on Jan. 14 in London but that bout fizzled on Wednesday after the Bellator welterweight failed to get his s—t together in time for the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card, which airs live from OVO Arena Wembley.

Related Danis 20x More Hated Online Than KSI

KSI will now fight pro gamer FaZe Temperrr.

Temperrr was originally booked to throw hands against a “mystery opponent” who was to be revealed on fight day but the cynic in me thinks he was just hanging around in case Danis flaked. The decision did not sit well with ranked WBA boxer Joe Fournier.

It should be noted Fournier is boxing Tony Christodoulou on the KSI undercard.

Joe Fournier releases a statement on his Instagram following the announcement of KSI vs FaZe Temper: pic.twitter.com/yzvwmfm2Jc — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) January 4, 2023

Fournier throwing a Temperrr tantrum (I’ll see myself out).

Danis has yet to comment on his withdrawal and likely won’t until the smoke clears from his latest no-show. To see the latest Misfits Boxing fight card and PPV lineup for the Jan. 14 show, which also features Salt Papi and Swarmz in separate action, click here.