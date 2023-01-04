Police bodycam footage released in Colby Covington street attack

Police body camera footage was recently released in the Colby Covington steakhouse attack, documenting Miami law enforcement’s response to the alleged sucker punch by fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and one of his street certified cronies.

“I know somebody rolled up on him and I know who it was, Masvidal, he hit him once,” a witness can be heard telling the responding officers. “I just don’t like how he pulled up on him.”

Covington reportedly suffered a broken tooth, as well as a damaged Rolex.

Masvidal, 37, was arrested in March of last year and charged with one count of aggravated battery as well as one count of criminal mischief — both felonies — but later pleaded not guilty and is expected to stand trial at some point in February, barring any more delays from his attorney.

Neither fighter has competed since Covington dominated “Gamebred” at UFC 272 and both remain unbooked at the time of this writing. The promotion may choose to keep it that way until their legal situation is resolved early next year, unless a settlement is reached prior to Masvidal’s Feb. 27 trial date.