‘Underprepared’ Dillon Danis withdraws from KSI fight on Jan. 14

“I got a phone call saying Danis is pulling out of the fight.” @MamsTaylor explains that Dillon Danis has decided he will no longer fight @KSI . A new opponent will be announced in due course. For more, click here https://t.co/FRkzkfyIIp @MF_DAZNXSeries | @SauerlandBros pic.twitter.com/Wx3PYV7GVC

Those “four fights” are now down to three.

Dillon Danis, who is quickly becoming the most hated athlete in combat sports, will no longer compete against YouTube star KSI after withdrawing from their Jan. 14 boxing match at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

That’s according to Misfits Boxing rep and KSI manager Mams Taylor.

“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight,” Taylor said. “The real reason, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared, he has no coach, he might be struggling with weight.”

“For someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does, or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, ‘He’s not going to show up to the fight.’ They were right.”

Danis has yet to comment and his social media channels remain inactive.

KSI later told his Twitter followers that he still plans to fight on Jan. 14 and expects to announce a new opponent in the coming days. No word yet on whether or not DAZN will adjust the pay-per-view (PPV) price, which is currently $39.99 for the eight-fight lineup.

Stay tuned.