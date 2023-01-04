UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife

UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday.

That’s according to a report from CNBC.

Endeavor is the parent company of UFC and White remains the organization’s president, despite calls for his removal in the wake of last weekend’s incident. In addition, White is the figurehead for the new Power Slap promotion debuting next week on TBS.

Endeavor went public back in early 2021.

“I’ve never been a fan of the UFC going public,” White previously told 8 Las Vegas. “Can you picture me running a public company? No, I can’t either. Let’s take some bets on how long I’ll last in a public company. What’s the over-under on that one?”

Shares were up slightly on Wednesday morning.

White was able to avoid additional scrutiny this week after the Damar Hamlin incident on Monday Night Football monopolized most of the mainstream sports coverage. In addition, ESPN has a broadcasting deal with UFC and quietly published a lone story on its website.