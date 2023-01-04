Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Paddy Pimblett may not understand the uproar over his decision nod against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but mounds of evidence are piling against him. The controversy around the decision resulted in an investigation into one of the judges responsible, as well as new regulations surrounding judge travel in California.

It’s widely regarded as one of the worst decisions in UFC history, and MMADecisions.com has consistently supported that claim. The website tracks judging, media scores, and also allows fans to input their own scorecards. It’s a very useful tool and massive amount of date, and the site revealed today that Pimblett defeating Gordon was the most disputed decision of 2022.

Just four percent of the media scores — also known as one out of 25 outlets — scored the bout for Pimblett, while 90.8% of the nearly 2500 fans who submitted scorecards named Gordon the victor. When averaged together, the media and fan votes combined for the lowest total of any “victorious” athlete.

Check out the rest of the Top 10 below:

Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon Charles Johnson defeats Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Zhumagulov had a remarkable 94% of fan votes on his side then retired in frustration) Andrei Arlovski defeats Jake Collier (with zero media votes in his favor!) Daniel Rodriguez defeats Li Jingliang Priscila Cachoeira defeats Ji Yeon Kim Martin Buday defeats Lukasz Brzeski CJ Vergara defeats Kleydson Rodrigues Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Dustin Jacoby Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan (with just 4% of the media vote!) Ketlen Vieira defeats Holly Holm

Insomnia

I didn’t realize to what extent Merab Dvalishvili is just running around doing random things, but I’m here for it!

Is @MerabDvalishvil the “Most Interesting Man in All Of MMA”?



If not him, reply with who! #taskmaster pic.twitter.com/bT2nCYE6fm — MMA UNDERGROUND (@theUG) January 2, 2023

Daniel Cormier doesn’t look amused with ESPN pranksters.

Daniel Cormier getting trolled by the ESPN staff with Jon Jones pic.twitter.com/UobscEL9rT — MMA Real Press (@MMARealPress) January 3, 2023

Nick Fiore is an undefeated (6-0) Welterweight from New England. The 25 year old has won all of his fights in the first round.

✅ Fighter added: Nick Fiore — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 3, 2023

Juan Archuleta vs. Kai Asakura sounds like a fun scrap.

アーチュレッタが戦いたいって言ってくれてるみたいだけど

できるなら喜んで戦いたい

Let’s fight @jarchmma — 朝倉 海 Kai Asakura (@kai_1031_) January 3, 2023

Nothing will make me happier! Let’s put @rizin_PR Title fight on the line — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) January 3, 2023

Will idiots wandering into gyms and getting taught a lesson ever get old? I say nay.

Darren Elkins is the perfect person to record in reverse, because his movements are already unorthodox in regular motion.

Good vibes from Cory Sandhagen! His fight with Marlon Vera is quite the personality clash.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Yet another overlooked slugfest from 2022:

Best Fights of 2022;

Cristofer Rosales UD10 Joselito Velázquez.

12/03/2022. pic.twitter.com/s9s5L5mJ4R — . (@BoxingJournaIs) January 3, 2023

First through the ropes then face-first into the canvas — ouch!

Marcelo Garcia, the greatest grappler of all time.

