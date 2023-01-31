Jacked-up Michael Chandler just hit 190 pounds — ‘I’m bigger than Conor McGregor’

Who is the most jacked-up welterweight masquerading as a lightweight?

You could argue that it’s former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, who enjoys posting photos of how much muscle he’s packed onto his 5’9” frame. That’s one of many benefits of not having a fight booked — which in turn means no weight cuts.

Michael Chandler has entered the chat.

“I’m walking around almost 190 right now,” the lightweight contender told the “Believe You Me” podcast (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “And I stay lean, because I’m always training. I’m not getting fluffy or fat, and I’m always around that 185-190 clip. So 170, for me, would be a dream come true. I don’t like making 155. The only reason I can make 155 is just good, old-fashioned 12 weeks of diet, exercise, discipline, and a little bit of dehydration at the end, so why not do 170? I still think I’m bigger than Conor at this point, even with his regimen that he’s been on.”

Perhaps a TUF coaching gig would settle this once and for all.

Chandler (23-8) is currently ranked No. 5 at 155 pounds and McGregor (22-6) is not ranked at all. Partly because of his inactivity but mostly because “Notorious” is just 1-3 since late 2018, getting finished in all three losses, and hasn’t won a lightweight fight in over six years.

Both Chandler and McGregor are coming off losses to lightweight “Diamond” Dustin Poirier.