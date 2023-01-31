It’s official! Logan Paul, UFC strike big-money deal for 2023 — ‘I could cry’

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY

Logan Paul’s major announcement?

The YouTube star, who also dabbles in both boxing and professional wrestling, recently signed a deal with Dana White and Co. to make PRIME Energy the official sports drink of UFC, so expect to see his logo splattered across the Octagon (and many other places) when the promotion resumes its 2023 fight campaign.

MMA purists are no doubt breathing a sigh of relief (considering this possibility).

“We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function,” a statement read. “We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we’ve continued to work countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you’ll love.”

PRIME is a collaboration between Paul and fellow social media star KSI.

“We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand and surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible. ​Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”

PRIME is available at most retailers, including Walmart, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe.