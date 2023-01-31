Deiveson Figueiredo has surgery to repair UFC 283 damage, sets recovery timeline for bantamweight jump

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his technical knockout loss to Brandon Moreno as part of the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Surgery to repair a broken orbital bone, as well as a broken nose, were both deemed a success, according to MMA Fighting, and the Brazilian is expected to “slowly” return to training in about a month, though I would reckon face contact will remain off limits.

Losing to Moreno is expected to bring an end to Figueiredo’s run at 125 pounds. “Deus da Guerra” has consistently struggled to make the flyweight limit and will likely jump up in weight later this year. How long he remains there could depend on his success.

Figueiredo, who turned 35 back in December, is 21-3-1 in his pro career with 17 finishes. Unfortunately the competition doesn’t get any easier at 135 pounds, where killers like Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili, and the rest of the bantamweight Top 10 await.