Remember the BMF title? Back in 2019, UFC and The Rock teamed up to decide that Jorge Masvidal deserved special recognition for becoming the 14th man to split open Nate Diaz’s face inside the Octagon. He was given a fancy silver belt for his victory, and despite a trio of losses since then, there has yet to be a new BMF champion named.

Gilbert Burns is looking to change that fact. He was recently booked to fight Masvidal at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023 after many previous cancellations. Earlier on Monday, Burns took to Twitter to call for a five round fight and defense of the BMF title, demanding the title go to an athlete proven to take on all comers.

Come on @danawhite April 8 has to be 5 rounds! Put that belt on the line! Everybody knows It’s only one guy in the @ufc that fights ANYONE! #ufc287 pic.twitter.com/XRYhB2phLP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 30, 2023

It didn’t take Masvidal long to respond. Shortly afterward, Masvidal responded on “The MMA Hour.” Though he didn’t seem necessarily opposed to more rounds or defending the title, Masvidal answered that the contract was already signed, and he wouldn’t do anything beyond a standard three-round fight without further incentive.

“If they pay me ‘BMF’ money, which UFC isn’t going to up it up for more money,” Masvidal said (via MMAJunkie). “So, sorry Gilbert. I already got my contract, man. I already signed my sh*t. I could give a f*ck less.”

BMF belt or no, there’s a chance this match up could produce a title contender. Leon Edwards has been practically begging “Gamebred” to win a fight for months now, so if “Rocky” leaves London strapped with gold, a win could equal a title shot for Masvidal.

Insomnia

The proposed weight class is odd, but this would be a quality match up!

Fighting Bryce Mitchell next 168 lbs — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) January 29, 2023

Askar Askarov has signed with ACA after requesting his UFC release.

I’ve been told that back in the day, UFC vet Danny Castillo bear-hugged a very young Andre Fili against his will to keep him inside the cage at a regional show as a crowd brawl erupted. Commissions don’t play around, you have to wait for the official declaration of victory before doing anything crazy!

This double leg has no right to be so clean. That angle cut!

How is she not in the UFC yet? https://t.co/7OdUKGYA5l — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 29, 2023

More unexpected wrestling prowess, because why not?

Justified? or Attempted Murder?

A Taco Bell employee sends an out of control customer to the Intensive Care Unit... pic.twitter.com/RrLB9jvzXX — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) January 29, 2023

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann WILL be a great scrap that ends before the final bell.

A top tilt is SET for February 25th! @NikitaKrylovUFC and @Superman_Spann are slated to go head-to-head! pic.twitter.com/QzDtFzl7Rw — UFC (@ufc) January 29, 2023

Damir Ismagulov is coming back for at least one more fight!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes rematched in 2014, and I’d argue it still stands out as one of the most high-level fights in MMA history.

Jose Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2 pic.twitter.com/G9Jl0DUYE4 — MMA Fire (@FireMMAVids) January 29, 2023

The teepee choke is essentially an alternative finish to the triangle. Slick!

Bekzhan Matysaev submits Ali Mashrapov with a Teepee Choke to win the WEF Global Lightweight GP in Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/dlKdBIsu5B — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2023

CLEAN!

Random Land

