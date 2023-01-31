 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal shuts down BMF title defense against Gilbert Burns: ‘I already got my contract’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 272: Covington v Masvidal Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Remember the BMF title? Back in 2019, UFC and The Rock teamed up to decide that Jorge Masvidal deserved special recognition for becoming the 14th man to split open Nate Diaz’s face inside the Octagon. He was given a fancy silver belt for his victory, and despite a trio of losses since then, there has yet to be a new BMF champion named.

Gilbert Burns is looking to change that fact. He was recently booked to fight Masvidal at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023 after many previous cancellations. Earlier on Monday, Burns took to Twitter to call for a five round fight and defense of the BMF title, demanding the title go to an athlete proven to take on all comers.

“Come on @danawhite April 8 has to be 5 rounds! Put that belt on the line! Everybody knows It’s only one guy in the @ufc that fights ANYONE!”

It didn’t take Masvidal long to respond. Shortly afterward, Masvidal responded on “The MMA Hour.” Though he didn’t seem necessarily opposed to more rounds or defending the title, Masvidal answered that the contract was already signed, and he wouldn’t do anything beyond a standard three-round fight without further incentive.

“If they pay me ‘BMF’ money, which UFC isn’t going to up it up for more money,” Masvidal said (via MMAJunkie). “So, sorry Gilbert. I already got my contract, man. I already signed my sh*t. I could give a f*ck less.”

BMF belt or no, there’s a chance this match up could produce a title contender. Leon Edwards has been practically begging “Gamebred” to win a fight for months now, so if “Rocky” leaves London strapped with gold, a win could equal a title shot for Masvidal.

Insomnia

The proposed weight class is odd, but this would be a quality match up!

Askar Askarov has signed with ACA after requesting his UFC release.

I’ve been told that back in the day, UFC vet Danny Castillo bear-hugged a very young Andre Fili against his will to keep him inside the cage at a regional show as a crowd brawl erupted. Commissions don’t play around, you have to wait for the official declaration of victory before doing anything crazy!

This double leg has no right to be so clean. That angle cut!

More unexpected wrestling prowess, because why not?

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann WILL be a great scrap that ends before the final bell.

Damir Ismagulov is coming back for at least one more fight!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes rematched in 2014, and I’d argue it still stands out as one of the most high-level fights in MMA history.

The teepee choke is essentially an alternative finish to the triangle. Slick!

CLEAN!

Random Land

I consider myself fairly adept at modern technology, but I was unaware the notes app could do half of this thread! Iphone users, take note.

Midnight Music: Blues, 1997

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania