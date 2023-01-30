Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen set to headline April UFC event

Arnold Allen (19-1) is still getting his big fight after all.
ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 30, 2023) that the surging Brit, Allen, will headline his second straight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on April 15, 2023. Standing in his way will be the former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway (23-7), in a five-round affair. No location for the pivotal 145-pound tilt has been confirmed as of yet.
Allen recently revealed that he was offered a spot on in the UFC 286 co-main event opposite a fighter “everyone was expecting.” Unfortunately for the “Almighty,” Allen’s homecoming to London, England on March 18, 2023, was scratched because of an injury. Lucky for him, he is still getting the big opportunity and a win would surely secure him a title shot, extending his streak to 13 in a row (11 in UFC).
Holloway, on the other hand, will look to rebound after a third loss to reigning divisional kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in July 2022 (watch highlights). Holloway has seemingly been borderline unstoppable in every Featherweight bout he’s had since becoming a champion in Dec. 2016 (with the obvious exception of his Volkanovksi trilogy).
This match up with Allen will mark the 10th time Holloway has headlined a UFC event.
The current lineup for the April 15, 2023, UFC Fight Night can be seen here.
- 145lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
- 265lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
- 115lbs.: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomez
- 205lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- 145lbs.: T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo
- 145lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
- 125lbs.: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodríguez
- 135lbs.: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutiérrez
- 135lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand
- 145lbs.: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- 135lbs.: Gastón Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips
- 135lbs.: Lucie Pudilová vs. Joselyne Edwards
