Leon Edwards excited ‘to see who the best bum is’ between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

Leon Edwards is looking forward to the recently announced return of Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal is set to return against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, after what will be a full year out of competition come fight night. Throughout 2022, the pair of former Welterweight title challengers were in talks to potentially fight with nothing coming to fruition. Burns went on to recently defeat Neil Magny via a first-round arm-triangle choke submission (watch highlights) at UFC 283.

Edwards and Masvidal’s disdain for each other is well documented after the 2019 “three-piece and a soda” incident backstage at that year’s UFC London event. The two have yet to settle their differences in the Octagon, but the current champion, Edwards, feels a three-fight skid-snapping win over Burns at UFC 287 could do the trick.

“Yeah, for sure,” Edwards told The MMA Hour. “If he goes out there and beats Gilbert, I think that’s the fight to make. It’s been a long time brewing, three or four years brewing. So, let’s get in there and settle it once and for all and go from there.

“No,” he said with a laugh when asked if he thinks Masvidal beats Burns. “I hope they f—king both lose, to be honest with you (laughs). To be fair, Gilbert’s feeling himself now, you know. He’s got like an afro (laughs). It’s going to be a good bout. I’m looking forward to it ... to see who the best bum is.”

Before Edwards can think too far ahead, he’ll need to once again get past Kamaru Usman a month prior to UFC 287 at UFC 286 on March 18, 2023, in his home of London, England. “Rocky” won numerous 2022 awards for his fifth-round head kick knockout of the “Nigerian Nightmare” in their August rematch (watch highlights).