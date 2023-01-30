Tyron Woodley planning kickboxing debut — ‘Every time I kick somebody they hit the ground’

Could we see Tyron Woodley in the kickboxing ring? #TheMMAHour "Every time I kick somebody, they hit the ground. Why don’t I kick people more?" ▶️ https://t.co/exUGTJ3qJj pic.twitter.com/qcbNnedGBw

Tyron Woodley is back — and off the clearance rack.

The former UFC welterweight champion, who turns 41 in April, is planning to make his combat sports comeback, which includes a pit stop in the sport of kickboxing where “The Chosen One” will get to flaunt his punishing kicking game.

“I think I’m gonna fight in a kickboxing fight,” Woodley told The MMA Hour. “Every time I kick somebody they hit the ground, why don’t I kick people more? ACLs torn, knocked Jake Shields down a couple of times, I even knocked ‘Wonderboy’ down when I kicked, broke my foot on Fatselum when I kicked him in the Kung Fu Panda belly. I kick hard, so why wouldn’t I think about that? I think that’s gonna gradually build me back up. I wanna wrap up the year with MMA.”

Woodley has not competed since a stunning, sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul back in late 2021, his second straight defeat to “The Problem Child.” Prior to that, “The Chosen One” parted ways with UFC after four consecutive losses.

A timeline for his kickboxing debut has yet to be determined.