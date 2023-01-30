Twitter in shambles after Logan Paul teases ‘major announcement,’ tags UFC boss Dana White

I guess it would be too much to hope for Logan Paul joining Power Slap league, and I have a hard time believing Paul would lock himself into a UFC contract, so the most likely scenario is the YouTube star will announce a sponsorship deal between UFC and his PRIME energy drink on Tuesday.

“Major announcement tomorrow,” Paul wrote on Twitter, tagging UFC President Dana White in the process.

White may not like Jake Paul, but he’s got nothing but love for Logan — to the point where he’s “not saying no” to a potential fight inside the cage. That may explain why the combat sports community is having a meltdown on social media, perhaps forgetting that no celebrity signing will ever top this embarrassing (and costly) experiment.

Paul, 27, a competent collegiate wrestler who has experience (but no wins) as a pugilist, has been calling for a Paddy Pimblett fight when “The Baddy” returns from injury later this year.