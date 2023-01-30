Dana White attacks fans, defends pathetic Power Slap pay — ‘Educate yourself’

Former UFC fighter Eric Spicely was approached about joining the ranks of Power Slap, the new slap fighting league on TBS that features a “Road to the Title,” which is a fancy way of saying, “try not to die this season and you’ll win a fancy blue belt.”

Spicely balked at the offer of $2,000 per fight, $2,000 per win.

Those numbers, not surprisingly, did not sit well with the combat sports community and fans have continued to shame UFC President Dana White — who routinely loses (or simply gives away) more cash than slap fighters earn for an entire season.

Now White is slapping back.

Dana White responding to IG account about Power Slap pay. pic.twitter.com/HzGcHUbwSk — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2023

Things aren’t much better on the UFC side.

White is dealing with his own slapping controversy after striking his wife earlier this year in Cabo. In addition, Power Slap debuted to abysmal ratings and has yet to reach the halfway point for Season 1. How much longer this experiment continues remains to be seen but it doesn’t sound like fans (all three of them) should expect a Season 2.