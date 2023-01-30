Video: Lola Vice (Valerie Loureda) lands highlight reel kick, flattens opponent in WWE’s ‘NXT Level Up’ debut

Valerie Loureda is leveling up.

The former Bellator MMA standout made her NXT television debut on “Level Up” to kick off the promotion’s Royal Rumble weekend and looked impressive in what would ultimately be a losing effort against fellow WWE up-and-comer Dani Palmer.

That kick though...

So who is Lola Vice?

“The way I think about it is that Valerie Loureda is the fighter who has been fighting since she was three years old and then Lola Vice is the entertainer that Valerie always wanted to be,” Loureda told Miami Herald. “I think having this new name gives me more of a character and it allows me to really play this part, the Miami girl, the Cuban girl, the Latina in the WWE, it just fits really well.”

Loureda, 24, racked up a 4-1 record in two years with Bellator MMA and announced her departure from cage fighting after a decision victory over Taylor Turner in late 2021. The fighter formerly known as “Master” has not completely closed the door on fighting but has no plans to return at this time.