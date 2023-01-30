Nick Diaz is still harboring a deep grudge against the world for the way his career has been handled over the years.

The popular Stockton fighter has fought just once in the past seven years, and would be on a four fight losing streak if his loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 hadn’t been overturned to a No Contest after “The Spider” tested positive for steroids. His last win came all the way back in 2011 when he beat B.J. Penn via decision at UFC 137.

That didn’t stop him from wondering where he’d be if the UFC hadn’t screwed him over all these years.

January 29th marked the 12 year anniversary of Nick Diaz’s dominating submission win over Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos in Strikeforce, a moment memorialized online via the UFC’s many social media accounts. That annoyed Diaz, who made an Instagram Reel to voice his unhappiness.

“These motherf—ers are lucky,” he wrote over footage of the win. “I got f—ed over my whole career. Otherwise I have the UFC belt by now maybe both of them.”

Diaz had a spotless record in Strikeforce where he went 6-0 and captured the promotion’s welterweight championship, defending it three times. Things got pretty rocky after the UFC bought Strikeforce, though. After the debut win over Penn, Diaz would lose to Carlos Condit in a fight for the interim UFC welterweight title. Despite the loss, he’d still get a shot at Georges St-Pierre in another title fight a year later. “GSP” would blank Nick 50-45 on all three judges’ scorecards.

A 2015 fight against Anderson Silva would end in another loss and another failed marijuana test. Nevada officials threw the book at Diaz, attempting to suspend him for five years. After a public outcry and lawsuit, Diaz was cleared to fight in August 2016, but didn’t compete again for years. A 2019 Instagram post of an inebriated Diaz summed up his feelings at the time: “F— all this, I don’t want to hurt nobody. I just want to party.”

A 2021 comeback fight against Robbie Lawler didn’t work out so well for Nick, who was reportedly suffering from ruptured discs in his neck at the time. Reports now have the elder Diaz brother looking healthier than ever coming into 2023, and the 39-year-old is hoping to land a fight against former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.