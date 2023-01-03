Mike Perry shares contract for Jake Paul fight, claims Paul ‘changed his mind’

Mike Perry appears to be an option for Jake Paul’s next time out.

“Platinum” has found a home in the bare-knuckle boxing community after parting ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021. Despite that, he’s been open to putting the big gloves back on for a clash with YouTube star-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

According to Perry today (Tues., Jan. 3, 2023), the two parties have been negotiating to make a match happen next month (Feb. 2023).

“I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind (shrug emoji),” Perry tweeted.

Perry’s biggest win post-UFC came in his last timeout against top-ranked Bellator Welterweight contender, Michael “Venom” Page. Perry won the contest via a majority decision, extending his winning streak to three (watch highlights). The brash and outspoken personality has expressed interest in competing in whichever combat sport calls his name at this juncture (even if it’s overseas in somewhere like Russia).

Paul, on the other hand, has won all six of his professional boxing matches. In Oct. 2022, he scored a huge win over former UFC Middleweight champion and all-time great, Anderson Silva, via unanimous decision (watch highlights).

The New Year has gotten off to a promising one (literally) for Paul who has continued his support of better pay for mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. In terms of his potential next opponents, Paul is “tired of beating up these old dudes.”

With Perry at just age 31, it remains to be seen if he qualifies for the age cap Paul is now putting in place. Although, “the Problem Child” still has an interest in a match up with longtime UFC veteran, Nate Diaz (37), who is also plotting his next move in combat sports free agency.